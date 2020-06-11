117 Fox Run Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SEVEN LAKES NORTH! 117 Fox Run Ct, Seven Lakes NC, 27376 Like-new home on a quiet Cul-de-Sac,across the street from Lake Ramapo. The Rear Deck and Screened Porch overlook a beautiful Horse Farm. The split floor-plan has an open Living Room with tray ceilings, Fireplace and built-in shelving. You will enjoy the separate Carolina Room & Screened Porch. The private Master Suite has a tiled Bath, jacuzzi tub & large walk-in closet. Beautiful Flooring, terrific lighting, Tiled Baths & ALL APPLIANCES! Recent updates make this home VERY ENERGY EFFICIENT! Fenced rear yard, mature grape arbor, 2 car garage PLUS a separate outbuilding for tools & toys! Pets Considered. Available July 1st.