Seven Lakes, NC
117 Fox Run Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:31 AM

117 Fox Run Court

117 Fox Run Court · (910) 295-1600
Location

117 Fox Run Court, Seven Lakes, NC 27376
Seven Lakes North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SEVEN LAKES NORTH! 117 Fox Run Ct, Seven Lakes NC, 27376 Like-new home on a quiet Cul-de-Sac,across the street from Lake Ramapo. The Rear Deck and Screened Porch overlook a beautiful Horse Farm. The split floor-plan has an open Living Room with tray ceilings, Fireplace and built-in shelving. You will enjoy the separate Carolina Room & Screened Porch. The private Master Suite has a tiled Bath, jacuzzi tub & large walk-in closet. Beautiful Flooring, terrific lighting, Tiled Baths & ALL APPLIANCES! Recent updates make this home VERY ENERGY EFFICIENT! Fenced rear yard, mature grape arbor, 2 car garage PLUS a separate outbuilding for tools & toys! Pets Considered. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Fox Run Court have any available units?
117 Fox Run Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Fox Run Court have?
Some of 117 Fox Run Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Fox Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Fox Run Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Fox Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Fox Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 117 Fox Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 117 Fox Run Court does offer parking.
Does 117 Fox Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Fox Run Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Fox Run Court have a pool?
No, 117 Fox Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Fox Run Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Fox Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Fox Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Fox Run Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Fox Run Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Fox Run Court does not have units with air conditioning.
