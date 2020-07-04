Apartment List
4 Apartments for rent in Newport, NC with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Salter Path Road
1505 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Newly remodeled, direct oceanfront, corner unit located on the third floor of the quiet C building. Amazing panoramic views of the ocean from the living room, kitchen, balcony, & master bedroom.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
240 Star Hill Drive
240 Star Hill Drive, Cape Carteret, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
What more could you want! This three bedroom home with a bonus room over garage offers two full garages, in-ground swimming pool with heater, full house generator, screened -in porch, fenced backyard and a first floor master bedroom.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Branch
207 Seattle Slew
207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Branch
204 Marie Ct
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
204 Marie Ct Available 11/09/20 Great home in a desirable neighborhood! - Available 11/9/2020 Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

