Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$834
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
468 Jacob Mott Drive
468 Jacob Mott Drive, Silver Lake, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4063 sqft
Stunning Luxury Home - Newly Constructed - Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hpciXLCwGZj Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4421 Jaybird Circle, #206 The Gardens
4421 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
THE GARDENS - Immaculate 2nd floor condo, 1050 sq. ft. +, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, open plan living / dining / kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, ample closet space.

1 of 40

Last updated January 5 at 04:31 AM
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
106 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
837 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
25 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$872
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$850
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
18 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
8 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
4 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1050 sqft
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1566 sqft
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
4913 Pine St.
4913 Pine Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
4913 Pine St. Available 08/01/20 Cute Alert! 4913 Pine St / Close to Everything! - Available August 8th for move in! Built in 1947 this fully renovated home has just what you are looking for in a 2 bedroom, 1 bath.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
115 Spencer Farlow Dr
115 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Waterfront Townhome With Boatslip - Property Id: 314805 Beautiful 3 level townhouse overlooking the intracoastal waterway and Snow's Cut. This property has 3 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a one car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Devon Park
3403 Ashley Circle
3403 Ashley Circle, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3403 Ashley Circle - Amazing location! 3403 Ashley Circle is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Each room would be $700.00. Would qualify per room. 1 bedroom studio / $750.00 This home includes water, sewer, trash, washer, dryer and lawn maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Myrtle Grove, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

