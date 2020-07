Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly painted and waiting on you! You will have plenty of space for family gatherings in this 3 bed/2 full bath Whitney Pines home. Nice screen porch overlooking a huge fenced in back yard. This house has a 2 car garage and plenty of room for everyone. Sorry No Students, small dog allowed with owner approval. All utilities to be paid by new tenants.