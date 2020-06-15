219 Wynn Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM IN MT OLIVE *LAWN CARE INCLUDED* - CUTE AS A BUTTON! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home available for rent in Mount Olive ~ Originally built in the early 1900s, this home received a complete remodel: new paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vinyl siding, new roof, new windows, new appliances (stove and refrigerator),new water heater, new AC/heat wall units, new fixtures, fresh landscaping, and MORE! Cozy master suite has ceiling fan and closet, and master bathroom has new tub, toilet and vanity. Renovated kitchen features plenty of cabinet space plus new stove and refrigerator. Additional space off the kitchen would be perfect for a home office or additional sitting area. Washer/dryer included! Convenient half bathroom located off kitchen. Driveway leads to backyard by back door. Partial fencing in backyard. 8 X 8 storage shed to be included. Whether you're looking to down size, or looking for a small, easy-to-maintain home, this could be the place for you! 12-month lease minimum required. *LAWN CARE INCLUDED w/ monthly rent price*



PET POLICY: no pets preferred due to location.

NO SMOKING



