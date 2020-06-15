All apartments in Mount Olive
Find more places like
219 Wynn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Olive, NC
/
219 Wynn Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

219 Wynn Street

219 Winn Street · (919) 751-8021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

219 Winn Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 Wynn Street · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM IN MT OLIVE *LAWN CARE INCLUDED* - CUTE AS A BUTTON! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home available for rent in Mount Olive ~ Originally built in the early 1900s, this home received a complete remodel: new paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vinyl siding, new roof, new windows, new appliances (stove and refrigerator),new water heater, new AC/heat wall units, new fixtures, fresh landscaping, and MORE! Cozy master suite has ceiling fan and closet, and master bathroom has new tub, toilet and vanity. Renovated kitchen features plenty of cabinet space plus new stove and refrigerator. Additional space off the kitchen would be perfect for a home office or additional sitting area. Washer/dryer included! Convenient half bathroom located off kitchen. Driveway leads to backyard by back door. Partial fencing in backyard. 8 X 8 storage shed to be included. Whether you're looking to down size, or looking for a small, easy-to-maintain home, this could be the place for you! 12-month lease minimum required. *LAWN CARE INCLUDED w/ monthly rent price*

PET POLICY: no pets preferred due to location.
NO SMOKING

APPLY ONLINE at seymourhomes.net. Contact Seymour Homes Realty at 919-751-8021 to schedule a showing or to confirm availability.

(RLNE5619230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 219 Wynn Street have any available units?
219 Wynn Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Wynn Street have?
Some of 219 Wynn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Wynn Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 Wynn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Wynn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Wynn Street is pet friendly.
Does 219 Wynn Street offer parking?
No, 219 Wynn Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 Wynn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Wynn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Wynn Street have a pool?
No, 219 Wynn Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 Wynn Street have accessible units?
No, 219 Wynn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Wynn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Wynn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Wynn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Wynn Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCWendell, NCWinterville, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCLillington, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State UniversityMeredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at RaleighPitt Community College