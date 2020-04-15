635 Berry Cove Rd.

Amenities

Unfurnished, Beautiful custom 4BR/3BA home on +25 acres bordered by USFS located in the Holly Springs Community. This spacious home has 3 fireplaces, 2 living rooms & full unfinished basement for storage. Master en-suite has walk-in closet, stone fireplace with its own private deck and loft! Kitchen has granite countertops, double pantries, high end appliances and kitchen island. Formal dining room with easy access to back patio with amazing outdoor stone fireplace and entertainment area. Lovely mountain views and waterfall on property can be enjoyed from the front porch. 2 car garage plus double detached carport for plenty of parking. Multiple outbuildings including 2 barns. Just minutes from downtown Franklin, close to shopping, hospital and Hwy. 441. This is a month to month and is for sale so home needs to be in show condition with plenty or notice when showing will occur. We will give you a 60 Day move out.