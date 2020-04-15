All apartments in Macon County
635 Berry Cove Rd.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:31 PM

635 Berry Cove Rd.

635 Berry Cove Road · (828) 371-2339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

635 Berry Cove Road, Macon County, NC 28734

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Unfurnished, Beautiful custom 4BR/3BA home on +25 acres bordered by USFS located in the Holly Springs Community. This spacious home has 3 fireplaces, 2 living rooms & full unfinished basement for storage. Master en-suite has walk-in closet, stone fireplace with its own private deck and loft! Kitchen has granite countertops, double pantries, high end appliances and kitchen island. Formal dining room with easy access to back patio with amazing outdoor stone fireplace and entertainment area. Lovely mountain views and waterfall on property can be enjoyed from the front porch. 2 car garage plus double detached carport for plenty of parking. Multiple outbuildings including 2 barns. Just minutes from downtown Franklin, close to shopping, hospital and Hwy. 441. This is a month to month and is for sale so home needs to be in show condition with plenty or notice when showing will occur. We will give you a 60 Day move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

