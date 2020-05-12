315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE

Amenities

parking air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accessible parking

Ideally located on the corner of Wilkesboro Blvd and Lower Creek Drive. Freestanding two story 10,000 SF office building. Built in 1997 and kept in very good condition. This building was designed with flexibility in mind. Interior walls are non-supporting and can be removed or totally redesigned to fit any need. The building was designed with separately billed HVAC and utilities for 4 separate zones, 2 on each floor. The lower level has separate entrances.



FOR RENT - (Suite 1-C) 1,007 SF on lower level has 3 offices, 1 bathroom and storage space. Rents for $10.00 per SF per year ($839 per month). Landlord pays electric, gas and water. (Suite 2-A) 3413 SF on upper level will be available July 1, 2020. The lease terms are $12.00 per SF per year ($3413 per month). Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Call Lee Pennell at 828-850-4408 or email lpennell1950@gmail.com