Lenoir, NC
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE

315 Wilkesboro Boulevard Southeast · (828) 850-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 Wilkesboro Boulevard Southeast, Lenoir, NC 28645

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$839

Studio · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Ideally located on the corner of Wilkesboro Blvd and Lower Creek Drive. Freestanding two story 10,000 SF office building. Built in 1997 and kept in very good condition. This building was designed with flexibility in mind. Interior walls are non-supporting and can be removed or totally redesigned to fit any need. The building was designed with separately billed HVAC and utilities for 4 separate zones, 2 on each floor. The lower level has separate entrances.

FOR RENT - (Suite 1-C) 1,007 SF on lower level has 3 offices, 1 bathroom and storage space. Rents for $10.00 per SF per year ($839 per month). Landlord pays electric, gas and water. (Suite 2-A) 3413 SF on upper level will be available July 1, 2020. The lease terms are $12.00 per SF per year ($3413 per month). Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Call Lee Pennell at 828-850-4408 or email lpennell1950@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have any available units?
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE has a unit available for $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenoir.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE does offer parking.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have accessible units?
Yes, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE has accessible units.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 Wilkesboro Boulevard NE has units with air conditioning.
