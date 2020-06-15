All apartments in Laurinburg
Laurinburg, NC
903 Sunset Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

903 Sunset Drive

903 Sunset Drive · (910) 276-1021
Location

903 Sunset Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 Sunset Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
903 Sunset Drive Available 08/03/20 903 Sunset Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.

DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! (Rental is currently occupied - absolutely no trespassing permitted.)

3 bedrooms, 1 bath, single car garage with work bench, single carport, small outbuilding. Posted photos out-dated - currently undergoing renovations and UNAVAILABLE UNTIL EARLY AUGUST 2020. Lots of improvements! Lawn care a year-round tenant responsibility. NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant (any occupant 18 years of age and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit is due at the signing of the lease, and lease term is one year after which the lease automatically becomes a month-to-month agreement. Application must include copy of valid state issued driver's license or ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for the most recent 4-week pay period). Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenants is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.

Once renovations are complete, online photos will be updated. Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 5:30. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2294275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Sunset Drive have any available units?
903 Sunset Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 903 Sunset Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Sunset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 903 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurinburg.
Does 903 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 903 Sunset Drive does offer parking.
Does 903 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 903 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 903 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 903 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
