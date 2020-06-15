Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

903 Sunset Drive Available 08/03/20 903 Sunset Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.



DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! (Rental is currently occupied - absolutely no trespassing permitted.)



3 bedrooms, 1 bath, single car garage with work bench, single carport, small outbuilding. Posted photos out-dated - currently undergoing renovations and UNAVAILABLE UNTIL EARLY AUGUST 2020. Lots of improvements! Lawn care a year-round tenant responsibility. NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant (any occupant 18 years of age and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit is due at the signing of the lease, and lease term is one year after which the lease automatically becomes a month-to-month agreement. Application must include copy of valid state issued driver's license or ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for the most recent 4-week pay period). Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenants is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.



Once renovations are complete, online photos will be updated. Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 5:30. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!



No Pets Allowed



