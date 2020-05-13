All apartments in Laurinburg
1601 Sherbrooke Circle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

1601 Sherbrooke Circle

1601 Sherbrooke Circle · (910) 276-1021
Location

1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 Sherbrooke Circle · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - HOME IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEC 8/FOUR CO HOUSING VOUCHERS.

DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING!

2 BR/2 BA single story condo. Washer & Dryer included with property but upkeep and maintenance will be at tenant expense. Community pool available. Unit provides two parking spaces for occupants. Application fee is $30 per applicant (anyone 18 years of old and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit to be paid at the signing of the lease, and lease term is 1 year. Rent is due on the 1st of each month. A 5% late fee is applied to late payments (considered late after 5th). NO SMOKING AND NO PETS ALLOWED. Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenant is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.

Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 1:00. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3124554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have any available units?
1601 Sherbrooke Circle has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1601 Sherbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Sherbrooke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Sherbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurinburg.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle does offer parking.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle has a pool.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Sherbrooke Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Sherbrooke Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
