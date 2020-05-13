Amenities

1601 Sherbrooke Circle, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - HOME IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR SEC 8/FOUR CO HOUSING VOUCHERS.



DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING!



2 BR/2 BA single story condo. Washer & Dryer included with property but upkeep and maintenance will be at tenant expense. Community pool available. Unit provides two parking spaces for occupants. Application fee is $30 per applicant (anyone 18 years of old and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit to be paid at the signing of the lease, and lease term is 1 year. Rent is due on the 1st of each month. A 5% late fee is applied to late payments (considered late after 5th). NO SMOKING AND NO PETS ALLOWED. Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenant is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.



Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 1:00. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3124554)