Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC

Finding an apartment in Havelock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Manchester Rd
115 Manchester Road, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1450 sqft
115 Manchester Rd Available 07/08/20 Desired Westbrooke Home in Havelock - Available 7/8/2020 Beautiful single family home located close to base and shopping. Large living room with gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
118 Kenneth Blvd
118 Kenneth Boulevard, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
118 Kenneth Blvd. - Cozy two bedroom house located in Havelock has an energy efficient heat pump.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
914 Gum Branch Court
914 Gum Branch Court, Havelock, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2003 sqft
Spacious home in Havelock with fenced back yard, fireplace, 2 car garage and more! Ready for move in July 15 2020, this home features 4 bedrooms with a bonus room that could be 5th, 2 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, dining room and eat in

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Apache Trail
104 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
Great location! 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome close to Cherry Point, local schools, beaches and shopping! Home features a fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Extra storage and on site parking.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cottonwood Court
405 Cottonwood Lane, Havelock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available in Southern Terrace! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Living room with gas burning fireplace and strategically spaced ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
403 Jacqueline Dr
403 Jacqueline Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1500 sqft
403 Jacqueline Dr Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Family Home in Cherry Branch! - Available 8/7/2020 This ranch style home offers you an open floor plan and large living room (20x16), dining area (10x10).

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
101 War Admiral Drive
101 War Admiral Drive, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2038 sqft
Just a minutes walk to the Cherry Branch Clubhouse with playground, pool and more this home is sure to please inside and out! Home features a lovely manicured outdoor oasis featuring beautiful plants and fruit treats, a covered outdoor patio area

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
202 Sheila Court
202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
204 Marie Court
204 Marie Court, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1900 sqft
Home in the beautiful subdivision Cherry Branch will offer 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large living room host a gas fireplace, perfect to cozy up net to on those chilly winter nights.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carolina Pines
1 Unit Available
120 Blackheath Drive
120 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
2200 sqft
Available 8/7/2020Beautiful home in the desirable golf community of Carolina Pines will welcome you home to a large living room with high ceilings, fan and gas fireplace.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Cherry Branch
1 Unit Available
207 Seattle Slew
207 Seattle Slew Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
207 Seattle Slew Available 03/07/20 Spacious Family Home! - This well built ranch style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desired Cherry Branch neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6324 Albatross Drive
6324 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1630 sqft
6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out...

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Hardy Rd
408 Hardy Road, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2221 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Well Maintained Family Home! Home boasts over 2200 sq ft with 3 Large Bedrooms.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Havelock, NC

Finding an apartment in Havelock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

