Apartment List
/
NC
/
goldsboro
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goldsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
139 Woods Mill Road
139 Woods Mill Road, Goldsboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2310 sqft
139 Woods Mill - This is a great home in a great, established neighborhood! Located just minutes from base in the Hunters Creek subdivision, this property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room, a formal dining room, and a Florida room
Results within 1 mile of Goldsboro

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Killdeer Drive
200 Killdeer Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
200 Killdeer Drive Available 07/21/20 200 Killdeer Drive - 200 Killdeer Drive is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. The master ensuite has a double vanity and separate shower and garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Castaway Court
101 Castaway Ct, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2832 sqft
101 Castaway Court Available 07/23/20 STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2.5 BA IN PLANTERS RIDGE *PIKEVILLE SCHOOLS* FENCED-IN BACKYARD - WELCOME HOME to Planters Ridge! Constructed in 2018, this like-new home features FOUR spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Quail Hollow Drive
115 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1601 sqft
115 Quail Hollow Drive Available 07/23/20 GORGEOUS 3 BR, 2 BA w/ 2-CAR GARAGE *BUILT IN 2017* - Simply Gorgeous! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newer construction home in popular and newly-developed Spring Forest subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Sparrow
107 Sparrow Court, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1162 sqft
107 Sparrow Court Pikeville NC 27863 - Sparrow Point Subdivision Single Family Rental Home with Approximately 1,162 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Single Garage and Detached Storage Building Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 N Center Street
208 South Center Street, La Grange, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
208 North Center Street La Grange NC 28551 - 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath Carport Hardwood Floors Storage Building Pest Allowed With Owner Approval (RLNE5494977)
City Guide for Goldsboro, NC

Some people like to go fishing. Some people like to throw their headlights on with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shoot anything in site. In the world of property rentals, you will want to take the path of the peaceful and patient fisherman. Just take your time, relax, and wait until you hook a keeper. Now, let's go apartment fishing.

In the city of Goldsboro, you will find a laid back, yet strong community of local Goldsboro-ians, as well as a large population of military families. Much like the residents of Goldsboro, your choice of rental properties will be something of a mixed bag. From inexpensive apartments, to spacious townhomes, to house rentals, to fully serviced and furnished executive apartments, you’re sure to find exactly what you need in this little city.

Apartment rates range from $500 for a fairly small one-bedroom apartment up to $1,500 for a fully furnished executive apartment with utilities and luxuries included. House rentals come in a variety of prices as well, with manufactured homes at just $500 a month, modest rancher homes for rent at less than $800 a month, and spacious, multi-story Brady Bunch-style homes for about $1,500 a month. Want a yard, but also need the conveniences and amenities of apartment life? No problem, there are also plenty of affordable apartments that come with these special types of unit amenities. You can get an apartment with a backyard, an attached garage, washer and dryer hookups, and even a fireplace.

On the list of property amenities, you will often see a swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, tennis courts, a laundry room, and 24-hour maintenance. However, there are also apartments with extra perks that can make apartment life especially safe, quiet, and secluded.

While apartments in bigger cities tend to be more feline-friendly, apartments in Goldsboro are both cat and dog friendly. Here, you can easily find a rental with dogs allowed, as well as plenty of rentals that allow multiple pets. It's a very pet-friendly place to live, so bring all the pet-friends you want.

That's the scoop on Goldsboro these days.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Goldsboro, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goldsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Goldsboro 3 BedroomsGoldsboro Apartments with Garage
Goldsboro Apartments with ParkingGoldsboro Cheap Places
Goldsboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGoldsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community College