13 Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC with parking
Some people like to go fishing. Some people like to throw their headlights on with a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and shoot anything in site. In the world of property rentals, you will want to take the path of the peaceful and patient fisherman. Just take your time, relax, and wait until you hook a keeper. Now, let's go apartment fishing.
In the city of Goldsboro, you will find a laid back, yet strong community of local Goldsboro-ians, as well as a large population of military families. Much like the residents of Goldsboro, your choice of rental properties will be something of a mixed bag. From inexpensive apartments, to spacious townhomes, to house rentals, to fully serviced and furnished executive apartments, you’re sure to find exactly what you need in this little city.
Apartment rates range from $500 for a fairly small one-bedroom apartment up to $1,500 for a fully furnished executive apartment with utilities and luxuries included. House rentals come in a variety of prices as well, with manufactured homes at just $500 a month, modest rancher homes for rent at less than $800 a month, and spacious, multi-story Brady Bunch-style homes for about $1,500 a month. Want a yard, but also need the conveniences and amenities of apartment life? No problem, there are also plenty of affordable apartments that come with these special types of unit amenities. You can get an apartment with a backyard, an attached garage, washer and dryer hookups, and even a fireplace.
On the list of property amenities, you will often see a swimming pool, a playground, a picnic area, tennis courts, a laundry room, and 24-hour maintenance. However, there are also apartments with extra perks that can make apartment life especially safe, quiet, and secluded.
While apartments in bigger cities tend to be more feline-friendly, apartments in Goldsboro are both cat and dog friendly. Here, you can easily find a rental with dogs allowed, as well as plenty of rentals that allow multiple pets. It's a very pet-friendly place to live, so bring all the pet-friends you want.
That's the scoop on Goldsboro these days.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goldsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.