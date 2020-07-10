/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Point, NC
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
129 Little Bay Dr
129 Little Bay Drive, Cedar Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3178 sqft
Large home in the desired Marsh Harbour subdivision sitting in the heart of Cedar Point and just a short distance to local Emerald Isle beaches, downtown Swansboro restaurants, and centrally located between Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point military
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
108 Abaco Dr E
108 Abaco Drive East, Cedar Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2109 sqft
This home is in the very desirable community of Marsh Harbour. The ''Massey'' floorplan greets you with a covered front porch and spacious two car garage with opener included.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Point
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Queens Creek Road
150 Queens Creek Road, Onslow County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2584 sqft
150 Queens Creek, Swansboro - Five bedroom 3 bath home with a 4 car carport and well shed for storage. This home is conveniently located to all bases, beaches, Hammocks Beach State Park, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
247 Windjammer W
247 Windjammer West, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Experience living near the beach in one of Emerald Isle's quiet ocean front gated communities-Land's End. Unfurnished 3 bedroom, two bath (with garage) pond front home. Available Aug.15 2020 Pets considered with non refundable pet fee.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
51 Pirates Cove Drive
51 Pirates Cove Drive, Swansboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Townhouse with all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room, dining area, large kitchen, downstairs with half bath. 2 bedrooms both with private bath upstairs.Community pool and clubhouse. Close to schools, shopping and beaches.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
7019 Sound Drive S
7019 Sound Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Nice duplex on soundside of Emerald Isle. Great sound view & large deck! 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Recent improvements include interior paint and hard-surface luxury vinyl plant flooring. Open living area w/large open deck.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
319 Bell Cove Court
319 Bell Cove Ct, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely home in Bell Cove Village. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Gated community just off Coast Guard Road. Spacious open floor plan w/bonus room & office. Great outdoor living space for entertaining! Ideal location for easy access to the mainland.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
121 Mangrove Drive
121 Mangrove Drive, Emerald Isle, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Home located within minutes from beach at Emerald Isle. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Large living room & den. Gas logs. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails, pier & beach access. Nice large front porch. No smoking. Pets negotiable w/fee & deposit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
128 Silver Creek Drive
128 Silver Creek Drive, Carteret County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Nice ranch style home in Silver Creek. 3 bedroom. 2 bath. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants, Crystal Coast beaches! Recent improvements include new carpet & interior paint. Major appliances are included. Large yard w/backyard patio.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
313 Limbaugh Lane
313 Limbaugh Lane, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2310 sqft
Lovely, custom home in waterfront White Oak Crossing. 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath. Large, open floor plan. Living room has fireplace w/gas logs. Gorgeous granite in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Formal dining room.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Poston Drive
110 Poston Drive, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home on very large private lot in the quaint Town of Swansboro. Master bedroom has garden tub. New laminate flooring. Pet negotiable, must complete 3rd party pet screening. NO restricted or dangerous breeds or mixes.
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
292 Golden Leaf Road
292 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
1 of 13
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
288 Golden Leaf Road
288 Golden Leaf Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
852 sqft
Spacious duplex in quiet neighborhood off Swansboro Loop Road. Country setting is tranquil yet close to town, schools, and beaches. Two large bedrooms with one and a half baths. Washer and dryer connections in hallway.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
199 Oyster Lane
199 Oyster Ln, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1664 sqft
Built 2018, Very nice updated interior, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 1.34 acres in Hubert/Jacksonville Line. Very Convenient location but nice Country feel. Large 1.34 acre yard with Many mature trees
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
413 Belgrade-Swansboro Road
413 Belgrade Swansboro Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex features a front porch, back deck, eat-in kitchen, pantry, washer/dryer hookups, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Point
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
132 Avon Dr
132 Avon Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2872 sqft
Beautiful home in quiet creekside subdivision. 4 Bedrooms 3 & 1/2 baths. With a home office / playroom and full dining. with water access! Down stairs office! Stainless steel appliances, spacious, must see!Open back porch. Attached two car garage..
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
613 Raspberry Court
613 Raspberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Welome home to 613 Raspberry. This 4Br, 2Ba home sits at the end of a cul de sac in idyllic Hubert, and it has so much to offer from the covered porch in the front all the way to the huge deck in the back.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
132 Lainmark Drive
132 Lain Mark Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
852 sqft
Adorable 2 BR/ 1 Bath duplex right outside the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Large kitchen complete with all appliances and separate laundry room that includes washer & dryer (as is).
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Blackberry Court
513 Blackberry Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1805 sqft
513 Blackberry Court Available 08/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with nicely sized rooms. This home was recently updated and has hardwood floors to make for easy clean up.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5506 Fredeen Court
5506 Fredeen Court, Emerald Isle, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
900 sqft
Waterfront apartment at Emerald Isle. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Large, open living/kitchen/dining area. Lovely views of Bogue Sound & Intracoastal Waterway from all rooms. Large deck, boat dock & boat lift. Minutes from public water access.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
529 Sandridge Road
529 Sand Ridge Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$927
1214 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Near Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, minutes to the back gate of Camp Lejeune. This home is great for a growing family or those who love to entertain.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
230 Smallwood Road
230 Smallwood Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
How about an awesome home with an insane amount of room, awesome back yard and fantastic flooring? Well, here it is. This 3 bed, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)