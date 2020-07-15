1719 Walter Rd

Amenities
Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687
This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB. Fully furnished Studio cottage with a Private bath, queen sized mattress and headboard. New private kitchen Comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, cookware, eating utensils, Heat and air conditioning. TV with local channels. DVD player with various streaming apps. Free high speed wifi. Quiet neighborhood and off street parking. $850.00 monthly. all utilities paid. $500.00 deposit(I will forgo deposit for proof of a 100k liability renter insurance policy).. Basic cleaning once a week provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234687
No Pets Allowed
