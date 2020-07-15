1719 Walter Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included parking air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687



This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB. Fully furnished Studio cottage with a Private bath, queen sized mattress and headboard. New private kitchen Comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, cookware, eating utensils, Heat and air conditioning. TV with local channels. DVD player with various streaming apps. Free high speed wifi. Quiet neighborhood and off street parking. $850.00 monthly. all utilities paid. $500.00 deposit(I will forgo deposit for proof of a 100k liability renter insurance policy).. Basic cleaning once a week provided.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234687

Property Id 234687



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5610655)