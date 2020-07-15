All apartments in Yellowstone County
1719 Walter Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1719 Walter Rd

1719 Walter Road · (406) 861-9991
Location

1719 Walter Road, Yellowstone County, MT 59105
Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687

This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB. Fully furnished Studio cottage with a Private bath, queen sized mattress and headboard. New private kitchen Comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave, cookware, eating utensils, Heat and air conditioning. TV with local channels. DVD player with various streaming apps. Free high speed wifi. Quiet neighborhood and off street parking. $850.00 monthly. all utilities paid. $500.00 deposit(I will forgo deposit for proof of a 100k liability renter insurance policy).. Basic cleaning once a week provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234687
Property Id 234687

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5610655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Walter Rd have any available units?
1719 Walter Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1719 Walter Rd have?
Some of 1719 Walter Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Walter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Walter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Walter Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Walter Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yellowstone County.
Does 1719 Walter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Walter Rd offers parking.
Does 1719 Walter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Walter Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Walter Rd have a pool?
No, 1719 Walter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Walter Rd have accessible units?
No, 1719 Walter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Walter Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Walter Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Walter Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1719 Walter Rd has units with air conditioning.
