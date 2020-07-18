All apartments in Yellowstone County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1039 Crist Drive

1039 Crist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1039 Crist Drive, Yellowstone County, MT 59105
Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Heights Daylight Downstairs Apartment - Property Id: 40160

Heights Downstairs Apartment- Roommate situation. Front door is the only shared space. Owners live upstairs and looking for someone to occupy the downstairs daylight apartment. Downstairs has its own living room, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room with w/d hookups, and 2 bedrooms. 2 off-street parking spots. Availabile for showing upon request available August 1st for renting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40160
Property Id 40160

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Crist Drive have any available units?
1039 Crist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yellowstone County, MT.
What amenities does 1039 Crist Drive have?
Some of 1039 Crist Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Crist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Crist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Crist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Crist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yellowstone County.
Does 1039 Crist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Crist Drive offers parking.
Does 1039 Crist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Crist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Crist Drive have a pool?
No, 1039 Crist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Crist Drive have accessible units?
No, 1039 Crist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Crist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Crist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Crist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Crist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
