1039 Crist Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Heights Daylight Downstairs Apartment - Property Id: 40160



Heights Downstairs Apartment- Roommate situation. Front door is the only shared space. Owners live upstairs and looking for someone to occupy the downstairs daylight apartment. Downstairs has its own living room, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room with w/d hookups, and 2 bedrooms. 2 off-street parking spots. Availabile for showing upon request available August 1st for renting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40160

Property Id 40160



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5908549)