628 Edith St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry

New This Week!! Spacious Home in the Slant Street Neighborhood - This unit is occupied until 7/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available.



This is a beautiful three bedroom home near the Memorial Rose Garden. The bright and spacious entry way with wood floors that spill into the living room. This house also has a a spacious bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large bedroom closets and a basement area. W/D (provided not guarantee), DW, and gas fire place are included. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and at least 2 years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*This property has hard wood floor addendum.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, heat, water, lawn care (which includes watering of the boulevard trees), snow removal, and renter's liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.



No Pets Allowed



