All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 628 Edith St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
628 Edith St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

628 Edith St

628 Edith Street · (406) 721-8990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

628 Edith Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Rose Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 628 Edith St · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
New This Week!! Spacious Home in the Slant Street Neighborhood - This unit is occupied until 7/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available.

This is a beautiful three bedroom home near the Memorial Rose Garden. The bright and spacious entry way with wood floors that spill into the living room. This house also has a a spacious bright kitchen with lots of cabinet space, large bedroom closets and a basement area. W/D (provided not guarantee), DW, and gas fire place are included. This is a no pet property. We will request that all applicants provide proof of good credit and at least 2 years of verifiable rental history. No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*This property has hard wood floor addendum.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, heat, water, lawn care (which includes watering of the boulevard trees), snow removal, and renter's liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2481236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Edith St have any available units?
628 Edith St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Edith St have?
Some of 628 Edith St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Edith St currently offering any rent specials?
628 Edith St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Edith St pet-friendly?
No, 628 Edith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 628 Edith St offer parking?
No, 628 Edith St does not offer parking.
Does 628 Edith St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Edith St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Edith St have a pool?
No, 628 Edith St does not have a pool.
Does 628 Edith St have accessible units?
No, 628 Edith St does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Edith St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Edith St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 628 Edith St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 2 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balcony
Missoula Apartments with GarageMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Apartments with Washer-Dryer
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity