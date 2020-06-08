All apartments in Missoula
418 S. 2nd St. W.

418 South 2nd Street West · (406) 203-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 South 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT 59801
Riverfront

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
MISSOULA - Two four-plexes in a park like setting featuring 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom units. These units are very spacious at 900 square feet and are close to the University, Clark Fork River, bike path, downtown, shopping, and only 1/2 block from the bus stop. Other amenities include one covered parking space, an exterior storage unit, sliding glass door off dining area to deck/patio, and shared laundry facilities on-site. This is a main floor unit.

SPECIAL TERMS: $150.00 monthly flat rate utility expense billed monthly and due with rent. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. No pets and no satellite dishes. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have any available units?
418 S. 2nd St. W. has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 418 S. 2nd St. W. currently offering any rent specials?
418 S. 2nd St. W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S. 2nd St. W. pet-friendly?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. offer parking?
Yes, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does offer parking.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have a pool?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does not have a pool.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have accessible units?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 S. 2nd St. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 S. 2nd St. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
