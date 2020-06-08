418 S. 2nd St. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

MISSOULA - Two four-plexes in a park like setting featuring 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom units. These units are very spacious at 900 square feet and are close to the University, Clark Fork River, bike path, downtown, shopping, and only 1/2 block from the bus stop. Other amenities include one covered parking space, an exterior storage unit, sliding glass door off dining area to deck/patio, and shared laundry facilities on-site. This is a main floor unit.



SPECIAL TERMS: $150.00 monthly flat rate utility expense billed monthly and due with rent. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. No pets and no satellite dishes. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*