Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

$1,500 for 30 day rental. $1300 per month for 3 month rental. $1200 per month for 6 month or longer. This furnished upscale downtown apartment offers nearly everything a person could want in a short-term or long-term rental. The unit features a large master bedroom with a custom closet and wonderful natural light. The high-end furnishings maximize the space and provide all of the comforts of a home. The bathroom has a fully remodeled large glass and tile walk-in shower. In the living room, a 3-D TV is mounted across from an extremely comfortable sitting area. The new stainless steel appliances and the beautiful custom cabinetry fulfill both function and style, leaving plenty of room for a dining area as well. There is a washer and dryer tastefully set into a wall closet. The architectural details and natural light that can be found throughout the unit make this downtown gem a must see. 7% occupancy tax (reservations less than 30 nights) and $50 cleaning fee will be added to reservations. Rent negotiable for longer leases.

This beautiful home was recently remodeled top to bottom to feature a state-of-the-art commercial suite on the main floor and a high-end furnished apartment on the upper level.