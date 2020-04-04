Amenities
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00
Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)
Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2195.00
Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal
Lease Term: 12 months
This beautiful home is located in the Hellgate Elementary School district and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an attached two car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups, AC, fenced back and front yards complete with underground sprinklers.
Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
*No Smoking, this includes vaping *
**Pet's on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent**
***MT Properties Group requires renters insurance***
Visit mt-properties.com for more info or to set up a showing!
(RLNE5670115)