All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 2748 Flynn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
2748 Flynn Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

2748 Flynn Lane

2748 Flynn Lane · (406) 214-3056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT 59808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2748 Flynn Lane · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00
Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)
Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 2195.00

Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: 12 months

This beautiful home is located in the Hellgate Elementary School district and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an attached two car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups, AC, fenced back and front yards complete with underground sprinklers.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

*No Smoking, this includes vaping *

**Pet's on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent**

***MT Properties Group requires renters insurance***

Visit mt-properties.com for more info or to set up a showing!

(RLNE5670115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Flynn Lane have any available units?
2748 Flynn Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 Flynn Lane have?
Some of 2748 Flynn Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Flynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Flynn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Flynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2748 Flynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2748 Flynn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Flynn Lane does offer parking.
Does 2748 Flynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Flynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Flynn Lane have a pool?
No, 2748 Flynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2748 Flynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 2748 Flynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Flynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 Flynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2748 Flynn Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Missoula 2 BedroomsMissoula Apartments with Balcony
Missoula Apartments with GarageMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Apartments with Washer-Dryer
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity