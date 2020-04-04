Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00

Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)

Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50

Deposit: 2195.00



Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal



Lease Term: 12 months



This beautiful home is located in the Hellgate Elementary School district and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an attached two car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups, AC, fenced back and front yards complete with underground sprinklers.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



*No Smoking, this includes vaping *



**Pet's on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent**



***MT Properties Group requires renters insurance***



Visit mt-properties.com for more info or to set up a showing!



(RLNE5670115)