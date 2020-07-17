219 N 2nd St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

~Apps Processing~ Charming House Near Providence. - This unit is occupied until 8/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available!



Charming historic house near Providence Medical Center. This unit features wood flooring on main level, high ceilings, sitting porch, spiral staircase, gas heat and on street parking. Master bedroom has its own entrance. This is a no pet property. All applicants will be required to provided proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind including e-cigarettes/vape pens.



*This property has special provisions.

*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, lawn care, snow removal and liability insurance.

*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.



No Pets Allowed



