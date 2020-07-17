All apartments in Missoula
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

219 N 2nd St W

219 North 2nd Street West · (406) 721-8990
Location

219 North 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT 59802
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 N 2nd St W · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
~Apps Processing~ Charming House Near Providence. - This unit is occupied until 8/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available!

Charming historic house near Providence Medical Center. This unit features wood flooring on main level, high ceilings, sitting porch, spiral staircase, gas heat and on street parking. Master bedroom has its own entrance. This is a no pet property. All applicants will be required to provided proof of good credit and rental history. No smoking of any kind including e-cigarettes/vape pens.

*This property has special provisions.
*Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water, lawn care, snow removal and liability insurance.
*Owner is responsible for sewer and trash.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3650633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N 2nd St W have any available units?
219 N 2nd St W has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 219 N 2nd St W currently offering any rent specials?
219 N 2nd St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N 2nd St W pet-friendly?
No, 219 N 2nd St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 219 N 2nd St W offer parking?
Yes, 219 N 2nd St W offers parking.
Does 219 N 2nd St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 N 2nd St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N 2nd St W have a pool?
No, 219 N 2nd St W does not have a pool.
Does 219 N 2nd St W have accessible units?
No, 219 N 2nd St W does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N 2nd St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 N 2nd St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N 2nd St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N 2nd St W does not have units with air conditioning.
