Missoula, MT
2130 Mount Ave.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

2130 Mount Ave.

2130 Mount Avenue · (406) 203-0586
Location

2130 Mount Avenue, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MISSOULA - Centrally located off of Johnson & 14th Street, tucked away in the alley behind 14th/Mount! This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features a main level with an open floor plan with stained concrete, dark walnut cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), kitchen pantry, dining area, 1/2 bath, and washer & dryer hookups. The second level of the home features all 3 bedrooms and the full bath. One bedroom has a large walk in closet, and each bedroom and the bathroom have individual heating units. The home has a gas furnace on the main level and baseboard heat on the second level to provide more efficient heating throughout the 1,400 square feet of living space. The home also has a large storage shed, parking pad, and a fenced yard.

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Mount Ave. have any available units?
2130 Mount Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Mount Ave. have?
Some of 2130 Mount Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Mount Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Mount Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Mount Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Mount Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Mount Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Mount Ave. offers parking.
Does 2130 Mount Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Mount Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Mount Ave. have a pool?
No, 2130 Mount Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Mount Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2130 Mount Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Mount Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Mount Ave. has units with dishwashers.
