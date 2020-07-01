2130 Mount Ave.

Amenities

MISSOULA - Centrally located off of Johnson & 14th Street, tucked away in the alley behind 14th/Mount! This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home features a main level with an open floor plan with stained concrete, dark walnut cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), kitchen pantry, dining area, 1/2 bath, and washer & dryer hookups. The second level of the home features all 3 bedrooms and the full bath. One bedroom has a large walk in closet, and each bedroom and the bathroom have individual heating units. The home has a gas furnace on the main level and baseboard heat on the second level to provide more efficient heating throughout the 1,400 square feet of living space. The home also has a large storage shed, parking pad, and a fenced yard.



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, lawn care, and snow removal. Dogs may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit & renter’s insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*