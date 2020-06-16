2050 S. 14th St. W.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MISSOULA - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a dishwasher, kitchen island, dining room, washer and dryer hookups, gas hot water heat system, exterior storage unit, one assigned parking space, and 900 square feet of living space. This is a second level unit with vaulted ceilings in the living, dining, and kitchen!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*