Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2050 S. 14th St. W.

2050 South 14th Street West · (406) 203-0586
Location

2050 South 14th Street West, Missoula, MT 59801
Franklin to the Fort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MISSOULA - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a dishwasher, kitchen island, dining room, washer and dryer hookups, gas hot water heat system, exterior storage unit, one assigned parking space, and 900 square feet of living space. This is a second level unit with vaulted ceilings in the living, dining, and kitchen!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have any available units?
2050 S. 14th St. W. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have?
Some of 2050 S. 14th St. W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 S. 14th St. W. currently offering any rent specials?
2050 S. 14th St. W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 S. 14th St. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 S. 14th St. W. is pet friendly.
Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. offer parking?
Yes, 2050 S. 14th St. W. does offer parking.
Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 S. 14th St. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have a pool?
No, 2050 S. 14th St. W. does not have a pool.
Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have accessible units?
No, 2050 S. 14th St. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 S. 14th St. W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 S. 14th St. W. has units with dishwashers.
