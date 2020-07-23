Amenities

1823 Montana St. #C Available 08/22/20 Great Central Location! 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath two level town home offers 1200 sq ft of living space, featuring a dishwasher, gas heat, washer & dryer hookups, and a single car garage.



Utilities: Garbage, and sewer are paid in the rent and water is charged at a flat rate of $30.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



SMALL DOG ACCEPTED! (Under 40 lbs)



