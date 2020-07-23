All apartments in Missoula
Find more places like 1823 Montana St. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
1823 Montana St. #C
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

1823 Montana St. #C

1823 Montana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Missoula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

1823 Montana Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Emma Dickinson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1823 Montana St. #C Available 08/22/20 Great Central Location! 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - This 3-bedroom 2.5 bath two level town home offers 1200 sq ft of living space, featuring a dishwasher, gas heat, washer & dryer hookups, and a single car garage.

Utilities: Garbage, and sewer are paid in the rent and water is charged at a flat rate of $30.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

SMALL DOG ACCEPTED! (Under 40 lbs)

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE2297103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Montana St. #C have any available units?
1823 Montana St. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Montana St. #C have?
Some of 1823 Montana St. #C's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Montana St. #C currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Montana St. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Montana St. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Montana St. #C is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Montana St. #C offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Montana St. #C offers parking.
Does 1823 Montana St. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Montana St. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Montana St. #C have a pool?
No, 1823 Montana St. #C does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Montana St. #C have accessible units?
No, 1823 Montana St. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Montana St. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Montana St. #C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Run
2200 Great Northern Ave
Missoula, MT 59808

Similar Pages

Missoula 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMissoula Apartments with Balconies
Missoula Apartments with GaragesMissoula Apartments with Parking
Missoula Pet Friendly Apartments