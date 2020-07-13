All apartments in Missoula
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

1822 Wyoming St.

1822 Wyoming Street · (406) 203-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Emma Dickinson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MISSOULA - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome with a single car attached garage! This two level unit features 1,325 square feet of living space, dishwasher, kitchen island, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), reserved parking in front of the garage, and a large shared common area. Centrally located, close to the City bus route and the Milwaukee Trail!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, garbage (garbage billed with rent - $39.00/month), and partial snow removal (walkway, driveway, and patio deck). Water, lawn care and partial snow removal (public sidewalks and common areas) are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Wyoming St. have any available units?
1822 Wyoming St. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Wyoming St. have?
Some of 1822 Wyoming St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Wyoming St. currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Wyoming St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Wyoming St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Wyoming St. is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Wyoming St. offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Wyoming St. offers parking.
Does 1822 Wyoming St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 Wyoming St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Wyoming St. have a pool?
No, 1822 Wyoming St. does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Wyoming St. have accessible units?
No, 1822 Wyoming St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Wyoming St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 Wyoming St. has units with dishwashers.
