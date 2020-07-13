1822 Wyoming St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MISSOULA - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome with a single car attached garage! This two level unit features 1,325 square feet of living space, dishwasher, kitchen island, washer & dryer (provided but not guaranteed), reserved parking in front of the garage, and a large shared common area. Centrally located, close to the City bus route and the Milwaukee Trail!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, garbage (garbage billed with rent - $39.00/month), and partial snow removal (walkway, driveway, and patio deck). Water, lawn care and partial snow removal (public sidewalks and common areas) are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*