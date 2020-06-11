1560 Scott St.

Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed parking

MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a care free living with a private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. This 2nd level apartment includes 425 square feet of living space, shared covered parking, exterior storage unit, and onsite coin-op washer and dryer. *Photos and virtual tour are of a similar unit in the same complex.



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Cats may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. No satellite dishes. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*