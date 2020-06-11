All apartments in Missoula
1560 Scott St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

1560 Scott St.

1560 Scott Street · (406) 203-0586
Location

1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT 59802
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #230 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a care free living with a private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. This 2nd level apartment includes 425 square feet of living space, shared covered parking, exterior storage unit, and onsite coin-op washer and dryer. *Photos and virtual tour are of a similar unit in the same complex.

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided. Cats may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and deposit. No satellite dishes. Non-smoking unit and renter's insurance required. *Lease to expire summer of 2021.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Scott St. have any available units?
1560 Scott St. has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 1560 Scott St. currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Scott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Scott St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Scott St. is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Scott St. offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Scott St. does offer parking.
Does 1560 Scott St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 Scott St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Scott St. have a pool?
No, 1560 Scott St. does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Scott St. have accessible units?
No, 1560 Scott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Scott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Scott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Scott St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Scott St. does not have units with air conditioning.
