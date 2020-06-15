All apartments in Missoula
136 Cohosset
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

136 Cohosset

136 Cohosset Drive · (406) 728-2332
Location

136 Cohosset Drive, Missoula, MT 59803
South 39th Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 136 Cohosset · Avail. Jul 2

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
136 Cohosset Available 07/02/20 Nice 5-Bedroom 2-Bath Home in the Wapikiya Area! - This nice five bedroom, two bath home located in the Wapikiya area features D/W, W/D hookups, large fenced yard, and a single car garage. Garbage & sewer are included in the rent, all other utilities are the tenant(s) responsibility.

** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **

(RLNE3254457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

