Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

123 Livingston Available 06/19/20 Great 2-Bedroom by Campbell Park - Great 2-bedroom 1-bath apartment on the main floor inside the home. Tenants are responsible for 75% of Heat & Electric, all other utilities are included in the rent along with FREE WIFI! The property also has a washer and dryer located in the basement that is shared with the VRBO located below the unit. Close to great shopping locations and The University of Montana Golf Course.



** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **

ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent.



** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke.



**All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **



