110 South Avenue E. Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly University Area Home - 110 South Ave. E Missoula, MT 59801



Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2



Monthly Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $1500.00



Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electric

Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (trash)

Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer

Heat Source: Gas

Parking: Off-street

Pets: Yes, on approval



Initial Lease Length: 12 Months



Great opportunity to secure a home in the University area! This three-bedroom, two-bath, southwestern style home features a bonus room, washer/dryer hookups, newer fencing, and ample parking! Bike to the U or Downtown in just minutes, and walk to the bus stop. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Your pets will be considered based on weight, age and breed, and with additional rent and deposit.



Note: There are 2 electric meters for this property that need to be set up as tenant responsibility.



