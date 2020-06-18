All apartments in Missoula
Home
/
Missoula, MT
/
110 South Avenue E.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

110 South Avenue E.

110 South Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

110 South Avenue East, Missoula, MT 59801
University District

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
110 South Avenue E. Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly University Area Home - 110 South Ave. E Missoula, MT 59801

Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 1 Bathrooms: 2

Monthly Rent: $1395.00 Security Deposit: $1500.00

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Water, Gas, Electric
Monthly Utility Fee: $35.00 (trash)
Utilities Paid by Owner: Sewer
Heat Source: Gas
Parking: Off-street
Pets: Yes, on approval

Initial Lease Length: 12 Months

Great opportunity to secure a home in the University area! This three-bedroom, two-bath, southwestern style home features a bonus room, washer/dryer hookups, newer fencing, and ample parking! Bike to the U or Downtown in just minutes, and walk to the bus stop. Tenants are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Your pets will be considered based on weight, age and breed, and with additional rent and deposit.

Note: There are 2 electric meters for this property that need to be set up as tenant responsibility.

Please visit our website at www.rentspm.com for more information or to apply.

(RLNE2366593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 South Avenue E. have any available units?
110 South Avenue E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula, MT.
How much is rent in Missoula, MT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Missoula Rent Report.
Is 110 South Avenue E. currently offering any rent specials?
110 South Avenue E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 South Avenue E. pet-friendly?
No, 110 South Avenue E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Missoula.
Does 110 South Avenue E. offer parking?
Yes, 110 South Avenue E. does offer parking.
Does 110 South Avenue E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 South Avenue E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 South Avenue E. have a pool?
No, 110 South Avenue E. does not have a pool.
Does 110 South Avenue E. have accessible units?
No, 110 South Avenue E. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 South Avenue E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 South Avenue E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 South Avenue E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 South Avenue E. does not have units with air conditioning.
