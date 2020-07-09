All apartments in Missoula County
Find more places like 6134 Lay About Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Missoula County, MT
/
6134 Lay About Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

6134 Lay About Lane

6134 Lay About Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6134 Lay About Ln, Missoula County, MT 59847

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APARTMENT - Escape to BRAND NEW, modern, resort -style living at Lolo Peak Village. Highly amenitized, luxury 1 & 2 bd apt. homes with outdoor recreation right around the corner. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, washer and dryer, storage closet, energy efficient heating and cooling, electric fireplace, acid washed concrete countertops and flooring, or rough sawn hardwood flooring and private patio with fenced yard! Surrounded by mountain views and only minutes away from river access, Lolo Peak Brewery, and tons of recreation opportunities! $35-50 monthly utility fee. 1 pet under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $350 deposit and $35 monthly pet rent. Please visit www.rentinmissoula.com for full pet criteria. *Photos of similar unit.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Lay About Lane have any available units?
6134 Lay About Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Missoula County, MT.
What amenities does 6134 Lay About Lane have?
Some of 6134 Lay About Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Lay About Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Lay About Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Lay About Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 Lay About Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane offer parking?
No, 6134 Lay About Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6134 Lay About Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane have a pool?
No, 6134 Lay About Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane have accessible units?
No, 6134 Lay About Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Lay About Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Lay About Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Lay About Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Missoula, MTKalispell, MT
Butte-Silver Bow, MT