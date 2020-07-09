6134 Lay About Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APARTMENT - Escape to BRAND NEW, modern, resort -style living at Lolo Peak Village. Highly amenitized, luxury 1 & 2 bd apt. homes with outdoor recreation right around the corner. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, washer and dryer, storage closet, energy efficient heating and cooling, electric fireplace, acid washed concrete countertops and flooring, or rough sawn hardwood flooring and private patio with fenced yard! Surrounded by mountain views and only minutes away from river access, Lolo Peak Brewery, and tons of recreation opportunities! $35-50 monthly utility fee. 1 pet under 25 lbs. welcome with an additional $350 deposit and $35 monthly pet rent. Please visit www.rentinmissoula.com for full pet criteria. *Photos of similar unit.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.