/
/
lake county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Lake County, MT📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
33619 Lariat Lane
33619 Lariat Lane, Lake County, MT
Studio
$500
5 Acres of Horse property only- There is no house available - This property is just 5 acres of bare land that can be used for a horse pasture with no dwelling. This acreage sits on a property where there is a house and people that rent it right now.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
36499 Ridgeway Ct.
36499 Ridgeway Court, Kerr, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
36499 Ridgeway Ct. Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Log home on River - Enjoy this Gorgeous log home on the river. This 3BDR./2BA.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Main St Ste 203
421 Main Street Southeast, Ronan, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
FURNISHED! 1500 Sq Ft upstairs Apartment/ Commercial on Main St. in Historic Downtown Kalispell. Make working from home a joy. 2 Large Bedroom with a walk in closet, King Poster Bed, Beautiful dresser and bedside tables.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23058 MT HWY 35
23058 East Shore Route, Bear Dance, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Mitchell- Newly Remodeled Flathead Lake House on the East Shore - Flathead Lake East Shore Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Full and 1/2 Bath Main House, Pretty Flathead Lake views and very unique home in an ideal setting.