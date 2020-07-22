Apartment List
/
MT
/
lake county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Lake County, MT

📍

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
33619 Lariat Lane
33619 Lariat Lane, Lake County, MT
Studio
$500
5 Acres of Horse property only- There is no house available - This property is just 5 acres of bare land that can be used for a horse pasture with no dwelling. This acreage sits on a property where there is a house and people that rent it right now.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
36499 Ridgeway Ct.
36499 Ridgeway Court, Kerr, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
36499 Ridgeway Ct. Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Log home on River - Enjoy this Gorgeous log home on the river. This 3BDR./2BA.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Main St Ste 203
421 Main Street Southeast, Ronan, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
FURNISHED! 1500 Sq Ft upstairs Apartment/ Commercial on Main St. in Historic Downtown Kalispell. Make working from home a joy. 2 Large Bedroom with a walk in closet, King Poster Bed, Beautiful dresser and bedside tables.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
23058 MT HWY 35
23058 East Shore Route, Bear Dance, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Mitchell- Newly Remodeled Flathead Lake House on the East Shore - Flathead Lake East Shore Newly Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Full and 1/2 Bath Main House, Pretty Flathead Lake views and very unique home in an ideal setting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake County?
Apartment Rentals in Lake County start at $500/month.
What cities in or around Lake County have apartments for rent?
Missoula, Kalispell, and Whitefish have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Missoula, MTKalispell, MT
Whitefish, MT