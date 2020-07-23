15 Apartments for rent in Lewis and Clark County, MT

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1630 Poplar Street
1630 Poplar Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1150 sqft
This home was originally built in the 1950's and is conveniently located just off Cedar/Last Chance Gulch here in Helena. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room for an office or guests, separate kitchen/dining/living-room floor plan.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1037 Enterprise - 1
1037 Enterprise Drive, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$930
825 sqft
4 unit multi-family home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off of Montana Avenue.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
941 Gibbon Rd -3
941 Gibbon St, Lewis and Clark County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 Wilder Ave
1813 Wilder Avenue, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West side two bedroom one bathroom with garage - Property Id: 324824 West side two bedrooms one bathroom with a 12x24 garage. Close to hiking, shopping, and schools. $1025 month rent $1,000 deposit and year lease.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
590 Janet Street
590 Janet Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1522 sqft
590 Janet Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse For Rent - This 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse/condo is an end unit. Lawn care and landscaping are included in the rent. Single car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
831 Gibbon Street - 2
831 Gibbon St, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
331 State Street
331 State Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1006 sqft
Month-to-month lease available!! This fully-furnished historic home has gorgeously updated kitchen & bath, high ceilings, and remarkable access to trails. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and storage in basement and butlers pantry.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Hudson Street - 1
1130 Hudson Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3197 EASTVIEW
3197 Eastview Road, Helena Valley Southeast, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled manufactured home, with large addition, large bedrooms, and covered deck. Beautiful inside, located on a 1 acre with gorgeous mountain views of the Elkhorn and Big Belt Mountais. Large fenced in yard, perfect for your fur-babies.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7265 Rosemary Drive
7265 Rosemary Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Madison Ave
828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759 3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3810 Green Meadow Dr
3810 Green Meadow Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795 Available APRIL 20. This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
5611 Mountain Heritage Road C
5611 Mountain Heritage Road, Helena Valley Northeast, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
New Custom 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba, Gourment Kitchen Granite - Property Id: 76 New Built Custom 2 Bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, Granite, Stainless gourmet kitchen, Tile floors 9' ceilings, Office. 1600sq, attached garage. Views of the lake & City.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd
3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, Helena West Side, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096 Helena West Side.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Breckenridge Street
1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13** This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lewis and Clark County?
Apartment Rentals in Lewis and Clark County start at $1,050/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lewis and Clark County?
Some of the colleges located in the Lewis and Clark County area include Great Falls College Montana State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Lewis and Clark County have apartments for rent?
Great Falls, Helena, and Butte-Silver Bow have apartments for rent.

