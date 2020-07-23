/
/
lewis and clark county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Lewis and Clark County, MT📍
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1630 Poplar Street
1630 Poplar Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1150 sqft
This home was originally built in the 1950's and is conveniently located just off Cedar/Last Chance Gulch here in Helena. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a bonus room for an office or guests, separate kitchen/dining/living-room floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1037 Enterprise - 1
1037 Enterprise Drive, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$930
825 sqft
4 unit multi-family home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off of Montana Avenue.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
941 Gibbon Rd -3
941 Gibbon St, Lewis and Clark County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 Wilder Ave
1813 Wilder Avenue, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West side two bedroom one bathroom with garage - Property Id: 324824 West side two bedrooms one bathroom with a 12x24 garage. Close to hiking, shopping, and schools. $1025 month rent $1,000 deposit and year lease.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
590 Janet Street
590 Janet Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1522 sqft
590 Janet Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse For Rent - This 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse/condo is an end unit. Lawn care and landscaping are included in the rent. Single car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
831 Gibbon Street - 2
831 Gibbon St, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
4 unit multi-family complex very close to the hub of Helena, one block North of Prosect Ave and a quarter mile off of the 15 Freeway. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
331 State Street
331 State Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1006 sqft
Month-to-month lease available!! This fully-furnished historic home has gorgeously updated kitchen & bath, high ceilings, and remarkable access to trails. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, and storage in basement and butlers pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1130 Hudson Street - 1
1130 Hudson Street, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
This dog friendly 3 bed, 2 bath unit is one you don't want to miss! In a fantastic West side neighborhood, right next to Barney park, and only minutes to Fort Harrison - this is a fantastic location.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3197 EASTVIEW
3197 Eastview Road, Helena Valley Southeast, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Newly remodeled manufactured home, with large addition, large bedrooms, and covered deck. Beautiful inside, located on a 1 acre with gorgeous mountain views of the Elkhorn and Big Belt Mountais. Large fenced in yard, perfect for your fur-babies.
1 of 22
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7265 Rosemary Drive
7265 Rosemary Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
828 Madison Ave
828 Madison Avenue, Helena, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Madison Duplex - Property Id: 254759 3 bedroom, 1 non-compliant, duplex apartment with 2 full bathrooms, patio, and small garage underneath. This duplex is owner occupied on corner lot of Hauser Blvd and Madison Avenue.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3810 Green Meadow Dr
3810 Green Meadow Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Available 04/20/20 2 bedroom w/ garage on acreage - Property Id: 252795 Available APRIL 20. This GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom unit is located one mile off of Custer Ave on Green Meadow Drive giving it a rural feel but close to town.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
5611 Mountain Heritage Road C
5611 Mountain Heritage Road, Helena Valley Northeast, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
New Custom 2 Bd/ 2.5 Ba, Gourment Kitchen Granite - Property Id: 76 New Built Custom 2 Bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, Granite, Stainless gourmet kitchen, Tile floors 9' ceilings, Office. 1600sq, attached garage. Views of the lake & City.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3225 Le Grande Cannon Blvd
3225 Le Grande Cannon Boulevard, Helena West Side, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Views! 2-BR/2Ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 251096 Helena West Side.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1006 Breckenridge Street
1006 Breckenridge Street, Helena, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
Two Bedroom Furnished Home with fenced in yard! Pet Friendly! - **Due to the Shelter-in-Place order, we will not be doing any showings until 4/13** This partially furnished two bedroom home features a bonus loft area, washer and dryer, off street
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Lewis and Clark County start at $1,050/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Lewis and Clark County area include Great Falls College Montana State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Great Falls, Helena, and Butte-Silver Bow have apartments for rent.