310 Barney St B.
Helena, MT
310 Barney St B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

310 Barney St B

310 Barney St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

310 Barney St, Helena, MT 59602

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Condo ready 8/01 - Property Id: 314779

Very clean two level condo located near Capital High School and Four Georgians Elementary School. Includes 2 car garage, washer and dryer, 2 refrigerators, gas fireplace, and electric range. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Carpet throughout living room, staircase, and bedrooms. Condo come unfurnished and tenant/s are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent + Deposit due at signing of lease. NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314779
Property Id 314779

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5911524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 Barney St B have any available units?
310 Barney St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helena, MT.
What amenities does 310 Barney St B have?
Some of 310 Barney St B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Barney St B currently offering any rent specials?
310 Barney St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Barney St B pet-friendly?
No, 310 Barney St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helena.
Does 310 Barney St B offer parking?
Yes, 310 Barney St B offers parking.
Does 310 Barney St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Barney St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Barney St B have a pool?
No, 310 Barney St B does not have a pool.
Does 310 Barney St B have accessible units?
No, 310 Barney St B does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Barney St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Barney St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Barney St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Barney St B does not have units with air conditioning.

