310 Barney St B.

Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 1/2 bath Condo ready 8/01 - Property Id: 314779
Very clean two level condo located near Capital High School and Four Georgians Elementary School. Includes 2 car garage, washer and dryer, 2 refrigerators, gas fireplace, and electric range. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Carpet throughout living room, staircase, and bedrooms. Condo come unfurnished and tenant/s are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent + Deposit due at signing of lease. NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314779
Property Id 314779
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5911524)