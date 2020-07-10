2231 8th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Pet Friendly, single family home is just minutes to St. Peter's hospital, WalMart, and I15. Currently occupied - this home will be available the beginning of August for a new tenant.

Featuring a double car detached garage, a fenced back yard with mature trees, a huge bonus room in the basement (not pictured yet!) a spacious laundry area and ample storage - you don't want to miss this home if you've been looking for a pet friendly home!

Contact us at Bigfoot Management Group for any questions and showing times. Updated pictures and virtual walkthrough will be uploaded close to the end of July 2020 when the unit is vacant.