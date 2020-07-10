All apartments in Helena
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:44 AM

2231 8th Avenue

2231 8th Avenue · (406) 204-7350
Location

2231 8th Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Pet Friendly, single family home is just minutes to St. Peter's hospital, WalMart, and I15. Currently occupied - this home will be available the beginning of August for a new tenant.
Featuring a double car detached garage, a fenced back yard with mature trees, a huge bonus room in the basement (not pictured yet!) a spacious laundry area and ample storage - you don't want to miss this home if you've been looking for a pet friendly home!
Contact us at Bigfoot Management Group for any questions and showing times. Updated pictures and virtual walkthrough will be uploaded close to the end of July 2020 when the unit is vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 8th Avenue have any available units?
2231 8th Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2231 8th Avenue have?
Some of 2231 8th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2231 8th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2231 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2231 8th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2231 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2231 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2231 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2231 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2231 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2231 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
