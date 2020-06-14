All apartments in Helena
116 Greenwood Dr.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

116 Greenwood Dr.

116 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Greenwood Drive, Helena, MT 59601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Utilities Included! Room for Rent - Property Id: 36395

Hello! I have a room for rent that is currently available. Rent is $500/month and includes everything (even internet!).
Bathroom is shared with one other tenant. Rental includes access to laundry room, a furnished living room and kitchenette with a refrigerator, microwave, and electric tea kettle. If you are a more serious chef, there is a full kitchen available for use as well. We have a nice backyard with a patio set, barbecue, and fire pit. Street parking is available.
Home is in the Sunhaven neighborhood. The neighborhood is an ideal location, with Carroll College, Van's, and fairgrounds nearby.
Nicotine and any illicit drug use, including marijuana, is not allowed. Proof of income and a background check will be requested. First month's rent and security deposit ($500) will be due at move in.
Please provide a bit of information about yourself to see if everyone will get along personality wise.
Thank you for reading!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36395
Property Id 36395

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have any available units?
116 Greenwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helena, MT.
What amenities does 116 Greenwood Dr. have?
Some of 116 Greenwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Greenwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
116 Greenwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Greenwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 116 Greenwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helena.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. offer parking?
No, 116 Greenwood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Greenwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 116 Greenwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 116 Greenwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Greenwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Greenwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Greenwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
