116 Greenwood Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Utilities Included! Room for Rent - Property Id: 36395



Hello! I have a room for rent that is currently available. Rent is $500/month and includes everything (even internet!).

Bathroom is shared with one other tenant. Rental includes access to laundry room, a furnished living room and kitchenette with a refrigerator, microwave, and electric tea kettle. If you are a more serious chef, there is a full kitchen available for use as well. We have a nice backyard with a patio set, barbecue, and fire pit. Street parking is available.

Home is in the Sunhaven neighborhood. The neighborhood is an ideal location, with Carroll College, Van's, and fairgrounds nearby.

Nicotine and any illicit drug use, including marijuana, is not allowed. Proof of income and a background check will be requested. First month's rent and security deposit ($500) will be due at move in.

Please provide a bit of information about yourself to see if everyone will get along personality wise.

Thank you for reading!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36395

Property Id 36395



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841711)