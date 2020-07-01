Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT with hardwood floors

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
215 N. Quaw
215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
92 Tulip Avenue
92 Tulip Avenue, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on a 1/2 acre lot. Large 2 bay shop. Fenced back yard with room for RV/boat storage. Large covered patio off the dining room. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric/Trash.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
55 West Dooley Lane
55 West Dooley Lane, Gallatin County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in River Rock. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard. Alley access to the 2 car attached garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
118 Units Available
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1261 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!!

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
105 W Main St Unit 6A
105 W Main St, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1000 sqft
105 W Main St Unit 6A Available 08/01/20 All Inclusive! Luxury Furnished Condo: Top Floor of Historic Baxter on Main Street, Short Term Options - Available for short or long term lease. Minimum 28-day stay.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
903 W. Villard
903 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
903 W.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
607 N. Bozeman Ave.
607 North Bozeman Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
607 N. Bozeman Ave. Available 08/03/20 Cute North side home - This adorable home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an open office and a bonus room. Washer and dryer are supplied in the basement.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
906 Rosa Way A - 1
906 Rosa Way, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Spacious townhouse for rent! This newer townhouse features a fenced in yard, attached garage and new appliances. Open concept living room and kitchen. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
5 W Mendenhall St 506
5 West Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT
1 Bedroom
$2,650
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 West Unit 506 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3697 Laduke St
3697 Laduke Avenue, Bozeman, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1850 sqft
3BR/2.5BA condo. This property is located across the street from the Gallatin County Regional Park. Gorgeous views of the Bridgers that will remain! Finishes are top notch and beautiful.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61 Talon Way Unit A
61 Talon Way, King Arthur Park, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
61 Talon Way Unit A Available 06/01/20 61 Talon Way Unit A - 3 bed, 2 bath, carpet and hardwood floors. double car attached garage, The master is large with a private bathroom and large walk-in closet.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4489 Alexander St, Bozeman, MT 59718, USA B
4489 Alexander Street, Bozeman, MT
Studio
$1,100
508 sqft
Furnished Studio Apartment - Valley West - Property Id: 244899 508 square foot studio apartment with vaulted ceiling in centrally located Valley West subdivision with a park only a half-block away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belgrade, MT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belgrade renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

