902 Happy Lane

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors clubhouse hot tub carpet

Great 4br/3ba, 2100 sf Belgrade house with all of the technology you could ever ask for! Complete with built in speakers in the living room, master bedroom, and outside on the back patio! Enjoy your music while soaking in the hot tub!



Home has beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet in the entertainment room downstairs, and plenty of space for the family. Property has washer/dryer hookups. Property is both cat and dog friendly - $50/mo/pet pet rent and $200/pet deposit will apply - no aggressive breed dogs. Fenced yard is not fully enclosed on sides.



Location is great; close to schools and downtown. Auto traffic is low



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal. One year lease. No smoking.



Property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call us to schedule a showing.



Applications are completed online at platinumbozeman.com.