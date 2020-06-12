All apartments in Belgrade
902 Happy Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

902 Happy Lane

902 Happy Lane · (406) 577-1477
Location

902 Happy Lane, Belgrade, MT 59714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
Great 4br/3ba, 2100 sf Belgrade house with all of the technology you could ever ask for! Complete with built in speakers in the living room, master bedroom, and outside on the back patio! Enjoy your music while soaking in the hot tub!

Home has beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet in the entertainment room downstairs, and plenty of space for the family. Property has washer/dryer hookups. Property is both cat and dog friendly - $50/mo/pet pet rent and $200/pet deposit will apply - no aggressive breed dogs. Fenced yard is not fully enclosed on sides.

Location is great; close to schools and downtown. Auto traffic is low

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal. One year lease. No smoking.

Property is being offered by Platinum Property Management. Call us to schedule a showing.

Applications are completed online at platinumbozeman.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

