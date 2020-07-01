/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
607 N Hoffman St
607 North Hoffman Street, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom Dog-Friendly Home in Downtown Belgrade! - This charming two bedroom, three bath home is located in downtown Belgrade and features an attached two car garage, awesome sun-room, washer and dryer in unit, and a great fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
221 Spooner Road Unit D
221 Spooner Road, Belgrade, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
762 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in Quiet 4Plex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in 4 Plex No Pets Washer and Dryer Hookups in Unit 1 Car Attached Garage Water and Sewer included Gas Heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser
Results within 5 miles of Belgrade
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
16889 Frontage Rd. Unit 2
16889 South Manhattan, Gallatin County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
16889 Frontage Rd. Unit 2 - Belgrade, 2 bed 1 bath plus office, There is a small single car garage for storage as well as a small fenced yard. Water and Sewer paid, There is a required PDLW that is and additional $15/month. No Smoking & No pets.
Results within 10 miles of Belgrade
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1180 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
3018 West Villard St
3018 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3018 West Villard Street Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath unit with hardwood floors in living room and hall. Both bedrooms have newer carpet.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
228 S. 18th #3
228 South 18th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom walking distance to Campus - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Water & Sewer Included Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE5783055)
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3378 North 27th Avenue - 208
3378 N 27th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
929 sqft
Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry •
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3374 North 27th Avenue - 104
3374 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
929 sqft
Explorer Units: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom - The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3342 North 27th Avenue - 102
3342 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brand New Unit- ADA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ADA Unit • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone Flooring • Washer/Dryer •
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
228 S. 18th #8
228 S 18th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom No Pets 8-Plex Washer & Dryer Hookups Off Street Parking Electric Heating No Pets Allowed (RLNE4084714)
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1908 W. Koch
1908 W Koch St, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom-5 Mins from Campus - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No pets allowed 4-Plex Washer and dryer hookups 1 Car detached garage Water/Sewer included Electric heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
316 1/2 N. 11th
316 1/2 N 11th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Pets negotiable Duplex Street-Parking Washer/Dryer Hookups Gas heating Basement Apartment Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
994 sqft
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 101 Available 07/10/20 Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - SUMMIT UNITS: Summit Units: 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Summit units offer the most generous floorplan: • Generous Walk-in Master Bedroom Closet • Two Bathrooms •
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
903 W. Villard
903 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
607 N. Bozeman Ave.
607 North Bozeman Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
607 N. Bozeman Ave. Available 08/03/20 Cute North side home - This adorable home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an open office and a bonus room. Washer and dryer are supplied in the basement.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1652 Tempest Court #307
1652 Tempest Court, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - High Quality Construction Spacious 2 BED & 2 BATH OVER 1100 sq.ft. With many Luxury Upgrades: -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counter tops -20ft.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
230 Water Lily - 05
230 Water Lily Dr, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Introducing the solution to your housing desires. Located just behind Billion, this 16 unit complex has a beautiful view of the Bridger's across the field to the east! One first floor unit available mid February.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
3230 North 27th Avenue - 205
3230 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
994 sqft
Explorer Units-2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - EXPLORER The Explorer is the perfect unit for the outdoor enthusiast: • Expansive Bedroom Closets • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel Appliances • LVT Wood-Tone
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
502 S. 12th Unit B
502 S 12th Ave, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
502 S. 12th Unit B Available 07/13/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 3 Plex - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 3Plex Shared W/D Street parking Water and Sewer utility included Gas heat Pets negotiable (RLNE3297207)
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
360 Enterprise Blvd - 16
360 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Available Soon! 2 3rd Floor Units Introducing the solution to your housing desires. The Flats at Meadow Creek! The complex consists of 3, 18-unit buildings, architecturally designed, that create a wonderful communal feel. 2br/2bath, 1000sf unit.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual