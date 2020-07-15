/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belgrade, MT
8 Marjorie Lane
8 Marjory Lane, Belgrade, MT
$1,500
952 sqft
Recently Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Belgrade Manor Condo! - Looking for a nice place in Belgrade? We have this updated condo in a desirable location in Belgrade Manor - it has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Belgrade
Verified
Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm
4555 Fallon Street, Bozeman, MT
$1,899
1180 sqft
Want to be an Icon at Ferguson Farm Founder? Ask us today how we can tour our community virtually and pick out your future home! Be the first to select your new apartment and receive $500 off your first month's rent!! Contact us at
3026 West Villard Unit 2D
3026 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
$1,450
1100 sqft
Ground Level 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a ground level 2 bedroom condo in a fantastic location. 2 bedrooms, tons of closet space and two full baths. There is a nice patio right on the common corridor, and a one car detached garage.
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D
205 Pondera Avenue, Bozeman, MT
$1,400
205 N Pondera Ave. Unit D Available 08/07/20 205 North Pondera Avenue Unit D - 2 bed 2 bath close to MSU. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well as a single car detached garage. Owner pays sewer/water.
2220 BAXTER LANE #6 SUITE 1B
2220 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT
$1,350
980 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN BAXTER SPRINGS - These 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condos are located within the Baxter Springs Condominiums and feature a variety of luxuries.
3266 North 27th Avenue - 207
3266 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
$1,550
994 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New Corner Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz Countertops • Stainless Steel
329 North 16th Ave.
329 N 16th Ave, Bozeman, MT
$1,300
329 North 16th Ave. Available 08/03/20 329 North 16th Avenue - 2 bed 2 bath property just minutes away from the Montana State campus and historic downtown Bozeman.
3014 W. Villard Unit A
3014 West Villard Street, Bozeman, MT
$1,325
$1325- 2 bedroom 2 bathroom centrally located condo - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Washer and dryer in unit 1 Car garage W/S/T included Gas heating Please copy the provided link below, and paste into your URL browser bar to NOW take a virtual
1712 West Olive Unit #47
1712 West Olive Street, Bozeman, MT
$1,450
1322 sqft
1712 West Olive Unit #47 Available 08/11/20 *** Beautiful Condo *** - 2Bed 2Bath near MSU - This is a very nice apartment close to MSU! Here are the highlights: - 0.
610 Dell Place #10
610 Dell Place, Bozeman, MT
$1,395
960 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Hidden Gem Just off Gallagator Trail/ Peets Hill! - Don't miss out on this rare find! 2 Bed, 2 bath 2 story condo with 1 carport space + 1 off-street parking space located just a stone's throw from one of Bozeman's best trails and a
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207
3234 North 27th Avenue, Bozeman, MT
$1,550
1013 sqft
3234 North 27th Avenue - 207 Available 08/10/20 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - Corner Unit - TIMBERLINE Timberline units offer another luxury option: • Generous Bedroom Closets • Two Bathrooms • Sweeping Gourmet Kitchen • Custom Cabinetry • Quartz
542 Enterprise Boulevard - 5
542 Enterprise Blvd, Bozeman, MT
$2,000
1616 sqft
Absolutely stunning luxury condo ready to go!!! Located in South Bozeman, this is the perfect place for someone who is looking for something with beautiful finishes and a stunning view.
776 Professional Drive - 1D
776 Professional Dr, Gallatin County, MT
$1,250
1000 sqft
Are you looking for a great, almost new apartment walking distance to campus? If so, this is the place for you! Leases will be offered in the order applications are finished and approved. Each unit is 2br/2bath and equipped with a washer/dryer.
5673 Saxon Way Unit A
5673 Saxon Way, Bozeman, MT
$1,400
1100 sqft
5673 Saxon Way Unit A Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Unfurnished Washer/dryer in unit NO pets Fireplace A/C in unit No utilities included with rent 1 car garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE2678391)