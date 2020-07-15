All apartments in Belgrade
Find more places like 215 N. Quaw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belgrade, MT
/
215 N. Quaw
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

215 N. Quaw

215 North Quaw Boulevard · (406) 587-9004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belgrade
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

215 North Quaw Boulevard, Belgrade, MT 59714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 215 N. Quaw · Avail. Jul 27

$1,950

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters. Features include:

- 1800 Sq ft home with large living spaces
- Spacious back patio perfect for entertaining
- Mature landscaping & U/G sprinklers
- Hardwood flooring
- Updated appliances
- Laundry room with Washer/Dryer
- 1 block from Elementary & High schools

* NO smoking
* NO pets

There is a $40/applicant fee
For more information or to apply, see us at
www.PropertyPartnersMT.com/rental-listings/

Call 4O6-587-9OO4 for appointment.

Property Partners of Montana
Licensed Property Management
2245 West Koch St.
Suite B
Bozeman, MT 59718
www.PropertyPartnersMT.com

(RLNE4196008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N. Quaw have any available units?
215 N. Quaw has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 N. Quaw have?
Some of 215 N. Quaw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N. Quaw currently offering any rent specials?
215 N. Quaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N. Quaw pet-friendly?
No, 215 N. Quaw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belgrade.
Does 215 N. Quaw offer parking?
No, 215 N. Quaw does not offer parking.
Does 215 N. Quaw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N. Quaw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N. Quaw have a pool?
No, 215 N. Quaw does not have a pool.
Does 215 N. Quaw have accessible units?
No, 215 N. Quaw does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N. Quaw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 N. Quaw has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N. Quaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 N. Quaw does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 215 N. Quaw?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belgrade 2 BedroomsBelgrade 3 Bedrooms
Belgrade Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelgrade Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belgrade Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bozeman, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity