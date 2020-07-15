Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

215 N. Quaw Available 07/27/20 Historic 5 Bedroom Home in Belgrade - - Remodeled 5 bd/2 ba home in a great location close to downtown Belgrade, schools, and boasts easy access to I-90 for commuters. Features include:



- 1800 Sq ft home with large living spaces

- Spacious back patio perfect for entertaining

- Mature landscaping & U/G sprinklers

- Hardwood flooring

- Updated appliances

- Laundry room with Washer/Dryer

- 1 block from Elementary & High schools



* NO smoking

* NO pets



There is a $40/applicant fee

For more information or to apply, see us at

www.PropertyPartnersMT.com/rental-listings/



Call 4O6-587-9OO4 for appointment.



Property Partners of Montana

Licensed Property Management

2245 West Koch St.

Suite B

Bozeman, MT 59718

www.PropertyPartnersMT.com



(RLNE4196008)