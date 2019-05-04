5634 Kaitlyn Dr W

Amenities

Available soon is this cute 3 bed home in Walls!



This 1,118 sq ft home built in 2003! Backyard is directly adjacent to a small park with large grassy area.

Brand new flooring and paint throughout the entire home, vaulted ceilings, private master bathroom.



Zoned for Walls Elementary, Lake Cormorant Middle & High School.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (901) 641-3200 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Memphis Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $900.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00

? Refundable deposit of $750.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet, additionally there is $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 900

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: Kaitlyn Dr S & Kaitlyn Dr E

Square Footage: 1118

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/19

House Number: 5634

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



