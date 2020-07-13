/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Village
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Capleville
5864 Ridgehill Drive
5864 Ridgehill Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1384 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7305 Lucia Lane
7305 Lucia Lane, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1638 sqft
Available for immediate move in, there is plenty to love about this stylish home! For starters, the inviting living room features shimmering, deep cherry finish flooring and a loads of updates.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7878 Tucker Drive
7878 Tucker Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2003 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
Results within 10 miles of Southaven
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$946
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
16 Units Available
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
St. Louis Place
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Edge of Germantown Apartments
1730 Hunters Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,172
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
953 sqft
@media (min-width: 992px){.welcome-section.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Local
3251 Knight Trails Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1166 sqft
Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
University Area Neighborhood Association
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Midtown-Central
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
38 Units Available
Kirby Woods
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
174 Units Available
Hickory Hill
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Central Gardens
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,458
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.