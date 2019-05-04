All apartments in Southaven
Find more places like 5883 Garden Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southaven, MS
/
5883 Garden Walk
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:21 PM

5883 Garden Walk

5883 Garden Walk West · (901) 295-0789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southaven
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5883 Garden Walk West, Southaven, MS 38671

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/379743403d ----
Available soon is this cozy 3 bed home in Southaven!

This 1,078 sq ft home built in 1994! More details coming soon! Zoned for Hope Sullivan Elementary, Southaven Middle and High Schools.

This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00
? Holding fee of $800.00
Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Refundable Security Deposit $800.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 950
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 1078
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/19
House Number: 5883
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Cats Ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5883 Garden Walk have any available units?
5883 Garden Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southaven, MS.
Is 5883 Garden Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5883 Garden Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5883 Garden Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5883 Garden Walk is pet friendly.
Does 5883 Garden Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5883 Garden Walk does offer parking.
Does 5883 Garden Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5883 Garden Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5883 Garden Walk have a pool?
No, 5883 Garden Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5883 Garden Walk have accessible units?
No, 5883 Garden Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5883 Garden Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5883 Garden Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5883 Garden Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 5883 Garden Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5883 Garden Walk?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Parking
Southaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity