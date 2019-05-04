5883 Garden Walk

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/379743403d ----

Available soon is this cozy 3 bed home in Southaven!



This 1,078 sq ft home built in 1994! More details coming soon! Zoned for Hope Sullivan Elementary, Southaven Middle and High Schools.



This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00

? Holding fee of $800.00

Upon move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Refundable Security Deposit $800.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 950

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Square Footage: 1078

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/19

House Number: 5883

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Cats Ok