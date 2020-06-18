All apartments in Southaven
Find more places like 5447 Remington Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southaven, MS
/
5447 Remington Cove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5447 Remington Cove

5447 Remington Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southaven
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS 38671

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with a beautiful fireplace setting and new floors throughout. The kitchen includes a range and a dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen area with laundry closet. The master bedroom includes a master bathroom with a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom includes a spacious closet space and a full hall bathroom. Fenced in backyard with patio area and outside storage. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining the yard work. Pets negotiable with owners approval: $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.

You can tour the house in Two Ways:

Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Espaol

Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 885440
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS

QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.

(RLNE5692938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 Remington Cove have any available units?
5447 Remington Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southaven, MS.
What amenities does 5447 Remington Cove have?
Some of 5447 Remington Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Remington Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Remington Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Remington Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5447 Remington Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5447 Remington Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5447 Remington Cove does offer parking.
Does 5447 Remington Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 Remington Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Remington Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5447 Remington Cove has a pool.
Does 5447 Remington Cove have accessible units?
No, 5447 Remington Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Remington Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5447 Remington Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 5447 Remington Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5447 Remington Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Parking
Southaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College