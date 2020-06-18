5447 Remington Cove

Amenities
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent. The entry leads you into the spacious living room area with a beautiful fireplace setting and new floors throughout. The kitchen includes a range and a dishwasher. Eat-in kitchen area with laundry closet. The master bedroom includes a master bathroom with a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom includes a spacious closet space and a full hall bathroom. Fenced in backyard with patio area and outside storage. Tenants will be responsible for maintaining the yard work. Pets negotiable with owners approval: $250 nonrefundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.
You can tour the house in Two Ways:
Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Espaol
Or
ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)
CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 885440
OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS
QUALIFICATIONS
Must be currently working at least 6 months +
Must have good rental history
Must have a credit score of 575 or above
Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year
Make 3 times rent.
(RLNE5692938)