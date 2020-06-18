Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Southaven
Find more places like 3736 Rasco Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Southaven, MS
/
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southaven
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS 38671
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have any available units?
3736 Rasco Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southaven, MS
.
Is 3736 Rasco Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Rasco Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Rasco Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southaven
.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does offer parking.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Southaven 2 Bedrooms
Southaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Southaven 3 Bedrooms
Southaven Apartments with Parking
Southaven Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Memphis, TN
Germantown, TN
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Olive Branch, MS
Oxford, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Lakeland, TN
Oakland, TN
Millington, TN
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College