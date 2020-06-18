All apartments in Southaven
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3736 Rasco Hills Dr

3736 Rasco Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS 38671

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have any available units?
3736 Rasco Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southaven, MS.
Is 3736 Rasco Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3736 Rasco Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 Rasco Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southaven.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does offer parking.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3736 Rasco Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3736 Rasco Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.
