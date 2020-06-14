Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Olive Branch, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olive Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8783 Lezlarken Lane
8783 Lezlarken Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6283 Darwood Drive
6283 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch At Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Darwood Drive
6321 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4037 Colton Dr
4037 Colton Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1762 sqft
Move Accross Stateline For Better Schools. Now Leasing a 4 Bedroom2 Bath home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6708 Jessie Hoyt
6708 Jesse Hays Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2360 sqft
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
Results within 1 mile of Olive Branch

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
5559 Ross Road
5559 Ross Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1303 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Olive Branch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Hickory Hill
187 Units Available
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Hickory Hill
12 Units Available
Hedgerow
4733 Heather Row, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hedgerow in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
4484 Pinegate Drive
4484 Pinegate Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2766 sqft
4484 Pinegate Drive Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southeast Memphis Avaiable July 1, 2020 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
6094 Mingle Dr.
6094 Mingle Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1269 sqft
Very Nice Newly Remodeled Home in Hickory Hill - This is a three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a great large living room with tall ceilings which also has built in shelving and a gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
7902 North Rushmeade Circle
7902 Rushmeade Cir N, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1314 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Memphis. - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
7956 Tankerston Drive
7956 Tankerston Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2477 sqft
7956 Tankerston Drive Available 06/17/20 Southeast Memphis Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath With Bonus Room - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.
4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Germantown
1 Unit Available
3048 SANDY CREEK
3048 Sandy Creek Drive, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
6813 Smokey Lane
6813 Smokey Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1491 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. - NEWLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2 bath home. This wonderful family home offers updated bathrooms, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave, hardwood floors, and separate dining room and laundry room.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3382 Castleman St.
3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1391 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3238 Kenland Drive
3238 Kenland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
3238 Kenland Dr. - Turn key ready + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home - Charming 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads into the large living room area with lovely hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Olive Branch, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Olive Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

