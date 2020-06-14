All apartments in Olive Branch
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:49 PM

8323 Westbrook Drive

8323 Westbrook Drive · (901) 283-4806
Location

8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property. 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home in Beautiful Germanwood Plantation! Open floor plan with Master Suite, 2nd BR and 2 Full Baths downstairs; 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath upstairs (1 of these 3 bedrooms is Game Room size - 29' x 12'). Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Center Island and is open to Great room with gas Fireplace. Appliances: Double Ovens, Smooth Cook top, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Master Suite has Bay Window Sitting Area and Salon Bath. Hardwood in Foyer, Dining Room and Great Room. Tile in kitchen & baths, Carpet in 4 of the Bedrooms and Laminate flooring in the Game Room. All of this plus 3 Car Garage situated on a beautiful 1.32 acre lot! Pets require owner approval. Owner requires renter's insurance. Must Qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have any available units?
8323 Westbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8323 Westbrook Drive have?
Some of 8323 Westbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 Westbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Westbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Westbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8323 Westbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Westbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8323 Westbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8323 Westbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8323 Westbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8323 Westbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Westbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Westbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
