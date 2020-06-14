8323 Westbrook Drive

Amenities
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property. 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home in Beautiful Germanwood Plantation! Open floor plan with Master Suite, 2nd BR and 2 Full Baths downstairs; 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath upstairs (1 of these 3 bedrooms is Game Room size - 29' x 12'). Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Center Island and is open to Great room with gas Fireplace. Appliances: Double Ovens, Smooth Cook top, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Master Suite has Bay Window Sitting Area and Salon Bath. Hardwood in Foyer, Dining Room and Great Room. Tile in kitchen & baths, Carpet in 4 of the Bedrooms and Laminate flooring in the Game Room. All of this plus 3 Car Garage situated on a beautiful 1.32 acre lot! Pets require owner approval. Owner requires renter's insurance. Must Qualify.