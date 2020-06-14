8323 Westbrook Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property. 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home in Beautiful Germanwood Plantation! Open floor plan with Master Suite, 2nd BR and 2 Full Baths downstairs; 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath upstairs (1 of these 3 bedrooms is Game Room size - 29' x 12'). Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Center Island and is open to Great room with gas Fireplace. Appliances: Double Ovens, Smooth Cook top, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Master Suite has Bay Window Sitting Area and Salon Bath. Hardwood in Foyer, Dining Room and Great Room. Tile in kitchen & baths, Carpet in 4 of the Bedrooms and Laminate flooring in the Game Room. All of this plus 3 Car Garage situated on a beautiful 1.32 acre lot! Pets require owner approval. Owner requires renter's insurance. Must Qualify.