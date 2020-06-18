6321 Darwood Drive

Amenities

Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



New Construction Home Available in Desoto County. Great Schools!



Move Across Stateline to Desoto County for a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home and better schools.



Beautiful new construction home in Desoto County. Conveniently located with easy access to HWY 302, I-55, Lamar, and Memphis. Ideal floor plan offering 2,225 SF hardwood flooring in the living room and hallways. Tile in the kitchen, baths, and laundry room. Granite in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling leading to a master bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with a full bath. Call today for more information and a showing.



901-244-4453 ex 3. Visit our website at www.meridianpropertymanagement.com and click on Available Rentals to register to view this home.



(RLNE5799051)