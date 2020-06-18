All apartments in Olive Branch
4921 Graham Lake Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:36 PM

Location

4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace. The modern kitchen is equipped w/breakfast bar, GRANITE countertops, and ceramic tile that extends into the large breakfast room. The downstairs main bedroom/bath Suite has a walk-in closet and a LUXURY bath which includes dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Upstairs is a 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room. The backyard has a full privacy fence and a covered patio. Finally, you'll enjoy the utility of an attached 2-car garage. Pet friendly. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have any available units?
4921 Graham Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have?
Some of 4921 Graham Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Graham Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Graham Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Graham Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Graham Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Graham Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Graham Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
