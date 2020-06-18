4921 Graham Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace. The modern kitchen is equipped w/breakfast bar, GRANITE countertops, and ceramic tile that extends into the large breakfast room. The downstairs main bedroom/bath Suite has a walk-in closet and a LUXURY bath which includes dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. Upstairs is a 4th Bedroom/Bonus Room. The backyard has a full privacy fence and a covered patio. Finally, you'll enjoy the utility of an attached 2-car garage. Pet friendly. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.