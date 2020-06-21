4327 Davall Circle

Amenities
Now Leasing a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.
Now Leasing a 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasant Hill and within 5 minutes of Memphis. Zoned for highly rated schools.
This home offers the following:
2401 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tubs
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master
Bath3 Bedrooms Down
2 Bedroom Up With Full Bath
Fenced Yard
Zoned for highly rated schools.
Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent.
