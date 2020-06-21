4327 Davall Circle

Amenities

Now Leasing a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Now Leasing a 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasant Hill and within 5 minutes of Memphis. Zoned for highly rated schools.



This home offers the following:



2401 SF

Wood and Tile Flooring

Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package

Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash

Surround Tile Tubs

Double Vanity In Master Bath

Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master

Bath3 Bedrooms Down

2 Bedroom Up With Full Bath

Fenced Yard

Zoned for highly rated schools.



Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent.



(RLNE5828556)