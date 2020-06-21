All apartments in Olive Branch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4327 Davall Circle

4327 Davall Drive · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4327 Davall Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4327 Davall Circle · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Now Leasing a 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Now Leasing a 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Olive Branch. Located off of Pleasant Hill and within 5 minutes of Memphis. Zoned for highly rated schools.

This home offers the following:

2401 SF
Wood and Tile Flooring
Eat In Kitchen Full Appliance Package
Granite Counter Tops Tile Backsplash
Surround Tile Tubs
Double Vanity In Master Bath
Separate Jetted Tub and Shower In Master
Bath3 Bedrooms Down
2 Bedroom Up With Full Bath
Fenced Yard
Zoned for highly rated schools.

Call us today to learn more about this home. 901-244-4453 extension 3 to speak to an Agent.

(RLNE5828556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Davall Circle have any available units?
4327 Davall Circle has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4327 Davall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Davall Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Davall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4327 Davall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 4327 Davall Circle offer parking?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4327 Davall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Davall Circle have a pool?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Davall Circle have accessible units?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Davall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 Davall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4327 Davall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
