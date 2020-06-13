18 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with balcony

Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.

Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more