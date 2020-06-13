18 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with balcony
Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.
Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Horn Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.