Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2023 sqft
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Parkway Village
2 Units Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1313 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
4217 Kenosha Rd
4217 Kenosha Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$835
884 sqft
This home has an iron front door, spacious kitchen with tile flooring, nice living room, front porch, one-car carport and many more! Call Reedy and Company today for more information about this cozy brick home for rent! (901)-842-0805

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
193 1st. St.
193 1st Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Best Looking House on Street - Property Id: 295513 Beautifully landscaped property with relaxing porch and located minutes from downtown Memphis, Stax Studios, Southgate Shopping Center, schools and park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3035 Ashwood St.
3035 Ashwood Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1915 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This home interior features 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Spacious living room with fireplace, den area and sun room. The exterior includes 2-car carport, storage room and covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3238 Kenland Drive
3238 Kenland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
3238 Kenland Dr. - Turn key ready + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home - Charming 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads into the large living room area with lovely hardwood floors.
City Guide for Horn Lake, MS

Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.

Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Horn Lake, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Horn Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

