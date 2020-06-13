Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5134 Karen Drive
5134 Karen Drive, Horn Lake, MS
5134 Karen Drive Available 06/20/20 Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! Coming Available Mid to Late June! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
5118 Caroline Dr
5118 Caroline Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1180 sqft
Simple Living! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom that comes with hardwood floors, tiles, new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, and carport for 1 car.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3736 Rasco Hills Dr
3736 Rasco Hills Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4306 Genevieve Drive
4306 Genevieve Drive, Southaven, MS
This home offers master bedroom and salon bath down with 2 bedrooms and a bonus room upstairs, with formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room open to the great room. The great room has a gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Red Oaks
1 Unit Available
4783 Childs Drive
4783 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1268 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. This home boasts beautiful finishes including granite countertops and new appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Auburn Ridge
1 Unit Available
4714 Gloria Road
4714 Gloria Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1876 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL...1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!* To tour this property at your convenience visit Rently.com to complete the quick registration. To apply, visit https://brandywinehomes.appfolio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
791 Valley Springs
791 Valley Springs Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3906 Hammett
3906 Hammett Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
3906 Hammett Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath homes comes with refrigerator, gas range, large bonus room and shed. Washer & dryer connections. (RLNE4170142)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southaven and Zoned For Highly Rated Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
803 W Levi Rd
803 West Levi Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 W Levi Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4999 Deneen Dr
4999 Deneen Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4999 Deneen Dr in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr
8828 Rolling Wagon Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1371 sqft
A new neighborhood is being developed off of Stateline road and these homes are move in ready! Concrete floors through out and plenty of space is perfect for anyone! Apply now!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Whiteville - Alice Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
409 Whiteville Avenue
409 Whiteville Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1252 sqft
This great 3-bedroom 2-bath property will soon feature brand new roof, new water heater, new A/C, new furnace, and refinished flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3951 Hammett Dr (South)
3951 Hammett Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$705
893 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5412 Sputnik Drive
5412 Sputnik Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1289 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Great Single story home with 3 beds and 1.5 Baths and 1 Car garage is sure to impress you! Call now for showing and see how amazing this property is! 901-602-5737

June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Horn Lake rent trends were flat over the past month

Horn Lake rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Horn Lake over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Horn Lake metro for which we have data. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,306; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $839, is the only other major city besides Horn Lake to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.8%).
    • Germantown, Ridgeland, and Pearl have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 3.3%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Horn Lake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Horn Lake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1000 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Horn Lake.
    • While rents in Horn Lake fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

